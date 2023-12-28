Content
Saskatchewan

Crews respond to major fire north of Regina

Regina Fire crews are responding to a fire at Wheat City Metals.

Crews are responding to a fire north of the city that filled the area with black smoke

A large spout of black smoke rises behind a fence bearing a sign that says Wheat City Metals.
A large fire erupted at Wheat City Metals in Regina on Thursday afternoon. The fire filled the sky with a cloud of black smoke. (David Houle/RDC)

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Wheat City Metals just north of Regina on Thursday afternoon. 

Black smoke is pouring out of the site at 2881 Pasqua St. N. 

Fire crews say the call came in at 12:46 p.m. CST.

The scrapyard is located close to the Evraz steel plant. The fire department said there are four fire trucks at the scene.

A fire spokesperson says there are no injuries and says crews could be at the scene for a while. 

