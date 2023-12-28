Crews respond to major fire north of Regina

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Wheat City Metals just north of Regina on Thursday afternoon.

Black smoke is pouring out of the site at 2881 Pasqua St. N.

Fire crews say the call came in at 12:46 p.m. CST.

The scrapyard is located close to the Evraz steel plant. The fire department said there are four fire trucks at the scene.

A fire spokesperson says there are no injuries and says crews could be at the scene for a while.