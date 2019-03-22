Crews fight house fire in Regina

Fire crews are on scene at a house fire in Regina.

It started Thursday afternoon at a home in the 1300 block of Garnet St. Officials said crews arrived three minutes after getting the call.

The house was completely engulfed in flames.

As of roughly 6 p.m. the fire was extinguished.

Crews also sprayed water on a second house next door.

The street is blocked off and emergency crews are on scene.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Neighbours told the fire department nobody was at home in either house at the time of the fire.