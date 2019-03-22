Skip to Main Content
Crews fight house fire in Regina
New

Crews fight house fire in Regina

Fire crews were on scene at a house fire in Regina's North Central neighbourhood early Thursday evening.

Police cordon off 1300 block of Garnet St.

CBC News ·
Crews were pouring water on a burning house in the 1300 block of Garnet St. on Thursday. (Tyler Pilubny/CBC News)

Fire crews are on scene at a house fire in Regina. 

It started Thursday afternoon at a home in the 1300 block of Garnet St. Officials said crews arrived three minutes after getting the call.      

The house was completely engulfed in flames.

As of roughly 6 p.m. the fire was extinguished.

Crews also sprayed water on a second house next door.

The street is blocked off and emergency crews are on scene. 

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Neighbours told the fire department nobody was at home in either house at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were pouring water on at least two homes in the 1300 block of Garnet St. on Thursday, March 21. (Tyler Pilubny/CBC News)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us