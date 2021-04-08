Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Crews fighting fire at Regina's Crown Shred and Recycling

The Regina fire department is at scene of an industrial fire at the Crown Shred and Recycling facility in the city's Eastview area.

Smoke seen billowing out of the industrial area

Firefighters pour water on a major fire at Crown Shred and Recycling in Regina's Eastview neigbourhood on April 8, 2021. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

The Regina fire department is at the scene of an industrial fire in the city's Eastview area.

The fire is at the Crown Shred and Recycling facility on the 200 block of Sixth Ave. E.

At around 1 p.m. CST, at least five fire department vehicles were at the scene and water was being poured on a warehouse area.

Thick clouds of smoke billowed out as crews fought the blaze. The facility contains a lot of paper.

The fire department is asking the public to stay away from the area.

