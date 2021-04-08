Crews fighting fire at Regina's Crown Shred and Recycling

The Regina fire department is at the scene of an industrial fire in the city's Eastview area.

The fire is at the Crown Shred and Recycling facility on the 200 block of Sixth Ave. E.

At around 1 p.m. CST, at least five fire department vehicles were at the scene and water was being poured on a warehouse area.

Thick clouds of smoke billowed out as crews fought the blaze. The facility contains a lot of paper.

The fire department is asking the public to stay away from the area.

More to come.

Crews are on scene at Crown Shred Recycling for a working fire. Actively working to suppress the fire. Please avoid the area at this time. Update to follow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RFPS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RFPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/gPcFxuYWF6">pic.twitter.com/gPcFxuYWF6</a> —@Regina_Fire









