Crews fight grass fire on north edge of Saskatoon

A grass fire in Saskatoon's north industrial area had firefighters from Warman having to jump in to help local crews.

The blaze began around 1:30 p.m. CST Monday in the 300 block of 71st St.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire department said no buildings had caught fire, but officials said the dry conditions and wind were working against them.

The Saskatoon fire department sent four engine companies, two brush trucks and two water tankers to the scene.

