Fire crews contain grass fires east of Regina Thursday afternoon

A pair of grass fires east of Regina kept fire crews busy on Thursday afternoon.

The Regina Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. CST that it was on the scene of two large grass fires east of the city.

About 35 minutes later it sent an update, saying the fires were under control and crews had been able to keep them from reaching any structures.

Firefighters from White City and Pilotte Butte were also on the scene.

There are currently several fire bans in place due to dry conditions, including in the RMs of Corman Park, Vanscoy and Usborne.