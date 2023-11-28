Crews battled fire at Battery Depot in Regina

Several roads in Regina were closed Tuesday morning due to a fire at a commercial building near Winnipeg Street and Dewdney Avenue.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) car care centre in Regina, located at the Battery Depot, caught fire around 2:30 a.m. CST, the association said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Regina police sent a news release around 3 a.m. urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Several surrounding roads were closed off. Police didn't specify which roads they were, but emergency vehicles could be seen re-routing traffic a block south of Dewdney.

The CAA centre will be closed until "further notice," the association's release said.

Regina firefighters are still pouring water on Battery Depot this morning. That area of Winnipeg and Dewdney has a bit of a detour <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/V5YcxaTtyV">pic.twitter.com/V5YcxaTtyV</a> —@SLangeneggerCBC

The building's northeast corner sustained "extensive damage" and is being demolished for safety purposes. The rest of the building suffered water and smoke damage, the release said.

No one was in the building at the time, it added.

The Regina fire department was on the scene of a fire in the 900 block of Dewdney Avenue Tuesday morning. (Regina Fire and Protective Services)

Shortly after 8 a.m., the fire department posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the fire was under control.

Crews remained on scene "for salvage and overhaul," the post said. The fire is under investigation.