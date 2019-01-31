'High pressure, high intensity': Crews battle major fire at power station near Swift Current

Firefighters were called to the Chinook Power Station near Swift Current, Sask., on Monday to battle a major fire.

According to the Rural Municipality of Swift Current's fire chief Louis Cherpin there were no injuries in the fire.

"The extent [of the damage] is undetermined at this time," Cherpin said. "No one was injured, thank god, because it was quite a significant loss."

Cherpin said the fire likely started in the electrical room and noted a 6,000 volt box caught on fire.

He said power was cut to the building where the fire was, but remained on in unaffected buildings.

Joint effort in fire fight

Cherpin said the blaze caused the building in question to fill with smoke that effectively blinded his crews.

He said the fire teams coordinated their efforts with staff at the Chinook facility, who provided schematics so the firefighters could locate and battle the blaze.

"It was a high pressure, high intensity moment. We were out there for over five hours," Cherpin said.

He said the proper fire extinguishers were available on site to help battle the electrical fire.

"It was so hot, there was some melting of equipment in that room," he said.

No concerns about power station's location

Cherpin said he had little to no concerns about the site of the power station, located in the same RM his crews monitor.

"I think it was just a one-off," Cherpin said. "I'm guessing it was more human error than mechanical error at this point. It's still undetermined, but that's the way I'm going with it."

He noted he is set to visit the scene again tomorrow.

Cherpin said construction of these types of facilities is usually done by experts and he didn't foresee any more issues like this coming up in the future.

"I'm not worried about it being in the RM," Cherpin said.

CBC Newshas reached out to Saskpower for more information.