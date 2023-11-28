Content
Saskatchewan

Crews battle fire at Battery Depot in Regina

Several roads were closed Tuesday morning in Regina due to a fire at a commercial building near Winnipeg Street and Dewdney Avenue.

Several roads in area closed to traffic

Fire trucks are parked in the foreground. In the background, a ladder truck is used to pour water on a large fire in a building.
Fire crews were on scene at the Battery Depot on Dewdney Avenue on Tuesday morning. (Stefani Langenegger/CBC)

Based on photos and observations, it appears part of Battery Depot was up in flames.

Regina police sent a news release around 3 a.m. urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Several surrounding roads were closed off. Police didn't specify which roads they were, but emergency vehicles could be seen re-routing traffic a block south of Dewdney.

A fire truck is parked outside of a building consumed in big red flames.
The Regina fire department was on the scene of a fire in the 900 block of Dewdney Avenue Tuesday morning. (Regina Fire and Protective Services)

Shortly after 8 a.m., the fire department posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the fire was under control.

Crews remained on scene "for salvage and overhaul," the post said. The fire is under investigation.

