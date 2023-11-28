Crews battle fire at Battery Depot in Regina

Several roads were closed Tuesday morning in Regina due to a fire at a commercial building near Winnipeg Street and Dewdney Avenue.

Based on photos and observations, it appears part of Battery Depot was up in flames.

Regina firefighters are still pouring water on Battery Depot this morning. That area of Winnipeg and Dewdney has a bit of a detour <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/V5YcxaTtyV">pic.twitter.com/V5YcxaTtyV</a> —@SLangeneggerCBC

Regina police sent a news release around 3 a.m. urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Several surrounding roads were closed off. Police didn't specify which roads they were, but emergency vehicles could be seen re-routing traffic a block south of Dewdney.

The Regina fire department was on the scene of a fire in the 900 block of Dewdney Avenue Tuesday morning. (Regina Fire and Protective Services)

Shortly after 8 a.m., the fire department posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the fire was under control.

Crews remained on scene "for salvage and overhaul," the post said. The fire is under investigation.