Saskatchewan·Video

Why some creepy crawly creatures of Halloween get a bad rap

CBC Saskatchewan News at 6 took a look at some of the creepy crawly creatures of Halloween and why some of them get a bad rap.

A look at the little critters that go 'eek' in the night

Fiona Odlum · CBC News ·
One insect expert at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum argues spiders are the best creepy critters for Halloween. (CBC)

Here are out looks at the little critters that go "eek" in the night and give you a big fright.

Mice

Creepy crawly creatures of Halloween: Mice

1 day ago
1:39
CBC Saskatchewan is looking at some of the creepy crawly critters of Halloween and why some of them get a bad wrap. Ray Poulin with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum talks about mice. 1:39

Spiders

Creepy crawly creatures of Halloween: Spiders

3 days ago
1:43
CBC Saskatchewan is looking at some of the creepy crawlies of Halloween and why some of them get a bad wrap. Here is why we should be in awe of our 8-legged friends. 1:43

Snakes

Creepy crawly creatures of Halloween: Snakes get bad press but here's how they do some good

23 hours ago
1:49
CBC Saskatchewan is looking at some of the creepy crawlies of Halloween and why some of them get a bad wrap. Here are some reasons to actually like our slithery friends. 1:49

Owls

Owls are the perfect Halloween creature

5 days ago
1:21
We're looking at Halloween's creepy crawly creatures - here's why owls are perfect for the holiday 1:21

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Fiona Odlum

CBC Staffer

Fiona is a contributor at CBC Saskatchewan. She is from Winnipeg, Manitoba and that is where she started her broadcasting career over 15 years ago. Fiona has done everything from traffic reporting in a helicopter, to breaking news, anchoring and hosting talk radio across the country and telling weather stories.

