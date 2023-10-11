Content
What has your credit card done for you lately?

If you use a credit card to book flights, buy groceries or pay for big purchases, you could be in line for some pretty good perks. So what kind of benefits are out there and which card is right for you? The Deal Diva looks at the data and has some tips to maximize your benefits.

How picking the right card can help you earn travel rewards, free stuff and cash back

Various credit cards in a pile.
Those who maximize the value of their credit card points say you should follow one rule — "earn and burn." (David Donnelly/CBC)

A lot of people use credit cards to buy things. But you may not realize you could be getting a whole lot more than just credit. The variety of cards out there can be overwhelming, so the Deal Diva is here to help.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with The Afternoon Edition's Peter Mills to learn more about how you can earn the right rewards for you, whether you love to travel or would rather have cash back.

