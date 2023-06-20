Take a breather: enjoy a 5-minute mindfulness nature walk

Let's face it, life gets hectic and that can cause a lot of stress.

Research shows slowing down and focusing on mindfulness for even just a few minutes can help lower a person's blood pressure and heart rate. In fact, a head-to-head comparison also showed mindfulness meditation works as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety.

With this in mind, we asked Indigenous writer and storyteller Julianna Maggrah to create a five-minute mindfulness meditation journey.

Maggrah uses mindfulness in her everyday life to cope with stress. In this video, she guides viewers and listeners through a relaxing and informative nature walk through a few of her favourite spots near her home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Take a breather and enjoy a 5-minute mindfulness nature walk Duration 5:01 Take a break from your hectic day and enjoy a 5 minute mindfulness nature walk in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan with Indigenous writer and storyteller Julianna Maggrah. This video is a collaboration with the CBC Creator Network.

Whether you're sitting at a desk at the office, at home with the kids or just need a break, you can watch or listen to this five-minute video to relax and reset your mind.

