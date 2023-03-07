Acceptance, not awareness, key to fostering inclusivity in the arts

In this video Ammanda Zelinski, who has autism, talks about how she found joy and forged her identity performing on stage. This video was produced by Marzia Kamyabi-Chambers, in collaboration with the CBC Creator Network.

Ammanda Zelinski has always gravitated toward singing, dancing and performing.

"She's never had much for other interests," said Ammanda's mother, Kim Zelinski.

"From the time she was very small, it wasn't even safe to stand between her and an empty stage."

Ammanda's first taste of creative success came when she was about seven and submitted a poem that was chosen to be published in a book.

"I won 50 bucks from there. For a second grader, that's big money," Ammanda said.

Ammanda Zelinski poses during a shoot for photographer Daniel Paquet in 2018. (Daniel Paquet)

Since then, the 27-year-old Regina woman has experienced many special moments as an artist.

Ammanda was diagnosed with autism just before her third birthday.

She says her parents were thrown for a loop, but they were told she could still lead a long and independent life, with the proper supports in place.

Ammanda Zelinski sits on her mother Kim's lap in a 1996 family portrait. (Submitted by Ammanda Zelinski)

One place that provides support is the Autism Resource Centre in Regina. Diandra Nicolson, an employment co-ordinator there, works with young adults after high school to figure out what kinds of jobs they might be interested in and help them reach their goals.

"They are the most dependable employees. Since they prefer their routines so, like, strict and scheduled, [they're] always going to show up on time," Nicolson said. "They bring a unique perspective to things."

Making friends wasn't always easy for Ammanda. She says she often felt a step behind socially, but that changed as she grew more involved in the artistic community.

"Theatre definitely did help me with my communication skills," Ammanda said. "Pretty much all of performance in general — acting, singing, dancing — it all goes into one."

Ammanda Zelinski poses in a dance photo from when she was in Grade 4. She says she's always loved performing in every capacity. (Submitted by Ammanda Zelinski)

Ammanda's performing earned her scholarships. In addition to earning her bachelor of arts at the University of Regina, and performing in commercials and film, Zelinski has worked with Listen to Dis', Saskatchewan's only arts organization led by and for people with disabilities.

Traci Foster is the founder and artistic director of Listen to Dis'. The group's mandate is to shift the way people perceive disability and create understanding of, and appreciation for, "crip art, mad art, and disability culture."

She says it's important for people in the arts to have lived experiences and varying perspectives, whether they are neurodiverse or not.

Performers work together at Listen to Dis', Saskatchewan's first and only disability-led, disability arts organization. (CBC)

Foster also says it's important that everyone gets paid for their work.

"[People with disabilities] were still maybe aligned a little bit with, like, 'somebody's doing me a favour if they let me come and work with them', as opposed to building the confidence to understand the talent and the skill that they had," Foster said.

Ammanda wants to keep creating inclusive art using her perspective and life experience.

"With more acceptance of autism — not awareness, acceptance — we can continue pushing the narrative forward."

Ammanda Zelinski sings during a performance for Kinsmen TeleMiracle in 2014 when she was 18. (Submitted by Ammanda Zelinski)

Mark Claxton, an actor and executive director of the Saskatchewan Association of Theatre Professionals, says parents should be delighted if their children are interested in the arts.

"It means their kids are legitimately curious about the world, really intelligent, you know, and want their lives to be meaningful," Claxton said. "Who doesn't want that for their kid?"

Ammanda's mother Kim agrees, and is proud of everything her daughter has accomplished through passion, hard work and determination.

"I definitely need her as much as she needs me. I always will," Kim said.

Ammanda Zelinski strikes a pose in a photoshoot outside Regina, in October of 2022. (Daniel Paquet)

