Craven man, 32, killed in rollover near Paynton, Sask.

A 32-year-old man from Craven is dead after a vehicle rollover on Highway 16 early Sunday morning.

There were three people in the vehicle.

Maidstone RCMP say the two other people survived the single vehicle crash, which happened at 5 a.m. on Highway 16 near the village of Paynton, 57 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.

The two survivors are an adult male and an adult female who were transported to hospital following the rollover.

RCMP are still investigating. The 32-year-old man's family has been notified.

No further details have been released to the public.