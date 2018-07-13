Craven caravan draws 66 traffic charges, 85 warning tickets

Police were on guard as the grand caravan rolled into Craven, Sask. for the Country Thunder Music Festival, with officers issuing more than 100 tickets and warnings in one day.

Thursday marked the first day of live music, but RCMP stopped 270 before people even got to the concerts, according to an RCMP news release.

That led to 66 Traffic Safety Act charges and 85 warning tickets. Two people had their licences suspended and one person was charged with impaired driving.

On Friday, RCMP said it had responded to 23 calls for service since 7 a.m. the previous morning. Officers had detained eight people so far.

Four were reports of assault, but the only charge laid so far has impaired driving on the festival grounds, RCMP said.

It's expected the festival site will grow by more than 20,000 people over the weekend.

The Country Thunder Music Festival's last performance is on Sunday night.