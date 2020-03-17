Sask. boy's reaction to Disneyland closure due to COVID-19 becomes Twitter sensation

A video clip of a Saskatchewan boy reacting to not being able to get into Disneyland has garnered more than 5,000,000 views, with commenters impressed by his swagger in the face of disappointment.

The Scharf family, from Craven, Sask., had their Disneyland trip cut short when the park closed its doors on Friday, March 13, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The family did get a few days in the park. Forrest Scharf, father of 12-year-old Elias, said the family was planning on being in Anaheim from March 9 until March 17.

Elias said he was most excited about the new Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge section of the park.

Elias Scharf is a 12-year-old from Craven, Sask. (Submitted by Forrest Scharf)

Then came the closure. Then the interview.

This Canadian kid's response to not being able to go to Disneyland this weekend is the best thing I've seen today. 😂 <a href="https://t.co/wrXfaQmCdo">pic.twitter.com/wrXfaQmCdo</a> —@ArashMarkazi

Elias didn't mean to go viral. The interview, done by Fox 11 Los Angeles, was over quickly, he said.

"It's closing for the whole month and we come from Canada. Took a long trip to get here," Scharf told the reporter.

Arash Markazi, a sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted a short clip of Scharf's response. As of Tuesday the clip has more than 5,200,000 views.

"He took that sip like he told his parents it would be closed and they didn't listen," one Twitter user commented.

Someone give this kid a TV show. Everything about this is baller from the way his umbrella is just kicking back off his shoulder to the swagger sip. —@BeenLucky7

The mid-interview coffee sip is a total power move. This kid is going places. —@JustinHoward44

Forrest said the family is following the Twitter reaction and getting feedback from family and friends.

"It was really entertaining," he said.

I think this kid could handle my major life decisions WAY better than I can/am. —@wendybyrdm

The way he sips his coffee screams elderly man who has seen one too many bad things in his life and just doesn't give af anymore —@feather_oar

Forrest clarified the sip was of hot chocolate, not coffee.

The family returned home on Sunday night and are still working on getting compensation from Disneyland, he said. They are now in a 14-day self-isolation.

Elias said he's watching videos, "keeping an eye out for my Twitter," and doing chores.

"He's pretty chill about the whole experience," Forrest said.