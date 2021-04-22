Crash restricts traffic on Hwy. 10 near Duff, Sask.

Melville RCMP are currently at the scene of a serious, single-vehicle crash on Highway 10.

The Mounties say the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. CST, about 2.4 kilometres northeast of Duff, Sask., which is about 125 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Highway 10 around Duff will be closed for about two hours while RCMP investigate. Drivers can expect delays and are reminded to slow to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.