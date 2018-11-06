Crash near downtown Regina sends 3 to hospital, leaves car engine on sidewalk

Three people have been sent to hospital, one with life threatening injuries, after an early morning car crash.

Police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. CST.

Two women and a man were driving westbound on Victoria Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to the Regina Police Service.

The car hit a tree near Winnipeg Street, narrowly missing another vehicle. The crash shut down traffic in the area early Tuesday morning.

Considerable damage was done to the car.

Crews removed the twisted wreckage of the crash several hours later. Debris was scattered around the area. The ruined car's engine was sitting on the sidewalk separated from the vehicle.

Two tow trucks were called to the scene, one to remove the remnants of the car and another to remove the engine.

North and south traffic on Winnipeg was blocked Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic on Victoria reopened shortly before 7:30.