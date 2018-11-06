Horrific crash near downtown Regina sends at least 2 to hospital

Police have closed off a major intersection in downtown Regina after a serious crash at Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue.

At least two people were rushed to hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. CST.

Crews removed the twisted wreckage of the crash several hours later. Debris was scattered around the area, with pieces of the engine left lying on the sidewalk.

Because of the severity of the accident, investigators are expected to be on scene for several more hours.

North and south traffic on Winnipeg was blocked. Westbound traffic on Victoria was still blocked as of 6:30 a.m.