Crash in Regina turned into homicide investigation

Police in Regina have started a homicide investigation after a single vehicle collision on Tuesday, June 11.

Police say the crash happened around 8:46 p.m. around 5th avenue and Lindsay Street. Officers found a dead man and through investigating believe that his death was a homicide.

Police have identified the man as 30-year-old Denny Troy Jimmy of Regina and say his family has been notified.

Regina Police's Major Crime unit is leading the investigation along with other police and the Saskatchewan's Coroner's Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.