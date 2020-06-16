Crash closes eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Swift Current
RCMP say the eastbound lanes could closed for up to six hours, starting at 8 p.m. CST.
Highway restrictions could be in place for several hours
RCMP say emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 1, about 3 kilometres east of Swift Current.
The eastbound lanes are being affected by the crash and could be closed for up to six hours, starting from 8 p.m. CST, according to a news release from RCMP. Detours are being set up.
There are no further details about the crash at this time.