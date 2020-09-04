Skip to Main Content
Craik, Aylesbury area without power due to spray plane clipping power line
SaskPower says there were no injuries reported at the scene, but restoration will take time due to the chemicals sprayed.

SaskPower says no one was injured in the accident. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

SaskPower says power in the Craik and Aylesburg area will continue to be out until Friday evening. 

The Crown corporation attributes the outage to a spray plane. It said the plane appears to have clipped the power line and knocked out power at 7:15 p.m. CST on Thursday,. 

"Our crews were able to identify where the line contact happened and due to the nature of the chemical that was being sprayed from the plane, we're unable to restore service for about 24 hours from the line contact," said Scott McGregor, a media relations consultant with SaskPower.

He said power is expected to be restored at approximately 7 p.m. CST on Friday. 

McGregor said there were no injuries reported and the plane was not damaged. 

"I'm grateful that no one was injured," McGregor said. "Spray planes, they fly pretty low and thankfully no one was hurt."

With files from Heidi Atter

