Craik, Aylesbury area without power due to spray plane clipping power line

SaskPower says power in the Craik and Aylesburg area will continue to be out until Friday evening.

The Crown corporation attributes the outage to a spray plane. It said the plane appears to have clipped the power line and knocked out power at 7:15 p.m. CST on Thursday,.

"Our crews were able to identify where the line contact happened and due to the nature of the chemical that was being sprayed from the plane, we're unable to restore service for about 24 hours from the line contact," said Scott McGregor, a media relations consultant with SaskPower.

He said power is expected to be restored at approximately 7 p.m. CST on Friday.

10:28 PM: Due to spray plane accident & chemicals used the power will remain off for the night in the Aylesbury, Craik area. Crews will reassess the situation in the morning. Thank you for your patience. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

McGregor said there were no injuries reported and the plane was not damaged.

"I'm grateful that no one was injured," McGregor said. "Spray planes, they fly pretty low and thankfully no one was hurt."