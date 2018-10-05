A Surrey, B.C., man is facing gun and drug charges after Saskatoon police say a search warrant turned up guns, cash and a variety of illegal drugs.

Officers executed the search warrant, which was the result of an investigation by an outside agency, Thursday at at an apartment in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue North, according to a news release.

A 25-year-old man from Surrey was arrested.

According to the release, officers seized two handguns, ammunition, 70.61 grams of cocaine, 48.98g of crack cocaine, 306.37g of heroin, 275.4g of fentanyl, 366.4g of crystal meth and nearly $7,500 cash.

The man is charged with 16 total gun and drug offences.