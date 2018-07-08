Fire on moving CP Rail train extinguished after reaching Regina

Fire crews were called to a fire on a moving Canadian Pacific Railway train heading to Regina Sunday morning.

Regina Fire Department assistant chief Neil Sundeen said the fire was reported while the engine was still travelling toward the city between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. CST.

"It was just contained to the engine and fortunately it wasn't a train car that had any dangerous type goods on it," said Sundeen.

"So we were relieved when it got into town and we realized there were no hazardous materials that were going to risk things inside the Regina city."

Fire crews responded to the city's Ring Road, where they met with CP Rail crews at the scene.

The engine had to be moved to a location on the 700 block of First Avenue so firefighters could reach it.

Sundeen said nobody was injured in the fire, which was extinguished within about one hour.

Regina Fire Department assistant fire chief Neil Sundeen says crews were relieved to find the fire was not near any hazardous materials. (Abby Schneider/CBC News) He said liquid seen spilling from the engine was a combination of water and foam used to put out the flames.

Diesel fuel and oil from the engine also likely poured onto the ground, said Sundeen, so environmental services are being called in to assess any contamination.

The assistant chief said firefighters had to be careful to protect their own safety while fighting a fire involving hot engine parts in warm weather.

"It's like a great big car, like a car fire with all kinds of plastics and rubbers and stuff, so it's different than a house fire but the guys took all the precautions and they got it out and they did a really good job," said Sundeen.

While the engine remained in Regina, he said the train carriages are already back on track to their destination.