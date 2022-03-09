Saskatchewan wants to become destination of choice for Ukrainian refugees: minister

Saskatchewan says it will welcome as many refugees from Ukraine as the federal government is willing to resettle in the province.

Jeremy Harrison, the province's immigration minister, says Saskatchewan should be the destination of choice for refugees from Ukraine.

The Saskatchewan Party government has set aside $335,000 in settlement supports for Ukrainian families displaced by the ongoing Russian invasion.

The government says it is working with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan to help those families connect to resources, employment and language training.

Harrison says Saskatchewan has not yet received any refugees from Ukraine, but the province is actively working with Ottawa to expedite visas.

Saskatchewan has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in Canada, with 13 per cent of residents identifying with the heritage.



