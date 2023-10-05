Saskatchewan government proclaims George Reed Day to honour football legend

The Saskatchewan government has proclaimed Oct. 7 as George Reed Day to honour one of the Canadian Football League's greatest players.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds announced the proclamation Thursday.

Reed, one of the league's most dominant rushers, died earlier this week before his 84th birthday.

"He was a proud man, he was a great man," Georgette Reed, the football star's daughter, said during the announcement.

She said her father was most proud of living in Saskatchewan. He moved to the province roughly 60 years ago to play for the Riders.

"He didn't even know where Regina was. He drove by it twice," she said with a chuckle.

"Once he got here, he realized that this was a place where he can make so many dreams come true. Dreams for our family, dreams for the Roughriders and dreams for the province."

Moe presented Georgette Reed with an official certificate to mark the day. A book of condolences has been set up in the main foyer of the legislative building for people to sign.

"There will always be one common theme running through everyone's individual reflections of George. And that would be his generosity of spirit, generosity of his time," Moe said.

Reed was the league's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns upon his retirement in 1975.

The premier said Reed was not only an exemplary player, but someone who gave back to the community.

He played a significant role in Special Olympics Saskatchewan, an organization that's dedicated to enriching the lives of those with intellectual disabilities through sport.

Not the first time Reed is formally recognized

This is the third time Reed has been formally recognized this way.

About 50 years ago, the City of Regina declared that Oct. 7,1973, would be George Reed Day. He had set a professional football record for rushing yards that year.

In 1976, the province declared George Reed Week to honour his retirement. The celebrations took place from Oct. 18 to 24.

Georgetta Reed, centre, the late George Reed's daughter, poses for a picture with Saskatchewan politicians and the head of the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross recalled fond memories of Reed.

She said she met him years ago at a swim meet, as both of their children had participated in the sport.

"I remember meeting Mr. Reed and he [would say], 'Just call me George,"' Ross said.

"He was there to be a proud dad. I think that's something we can all really realize. [He was] someone who was larger than life, someone who was a real gentleman on and off the field."

A celebration of life for Reed is to be held Friday in Regina, and it will be open to the public.