Drinking water advisory alert for Sask. town accidentally sent across province

Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency says an emergency alert sent out across the province by a town placed under a precautionary drinking water advisory was only meant to go to people in the area.

The town of Maple Creek, located in the southwestern part of the province, said Tuesday that a water main break had caused depressurization of its distribution system. The issue was isolated and under repair.

An emergency alert went out on cellphones across the province in the early afternoon, warning that everyone in the town of 2,100 people should boil the water for at least one minute before drinking it, washing fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth.

"The intention was good, but [the town] accidentally issued it across the province," said Patrick Boyle, spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Water Agency.

He said the alert should have been isolated to Maple Creek and the surrounding area.

Kerrie Chabot, the town's deputy chief administrative officer, said the alert was sent out to ensure the warning would reach everyone in the community and those who may be visiting.

"The town is also doing a flyer to go door-to-door to alert residents," she said.

The town said the precautionary drinking water advisory was to be in place until the repair could be completed and sampling indicated the water was safe to use.

Chabot said it could be until the weekend or longer.