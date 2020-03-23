Cameco suspends Cigar Lake uranium mine production amid COVID-19 concerns

It's not easy maintaining physical distancing at remote, fly-in/fly-out mining sites.

Cameco says that's one of the factors behind a decision to temporarily shut down production at its Cigar Lake uranium mine.

There are normally 300 workers at the site, but it's ramping down to 35 people for what it calls its safe care and maintenance mode for four weeks. During this time, Cameco will assess the situation and determine whether to restart the mine or extend the care and maintenance period.

Cameco says there are no confirmed cases among employees, but that it made the move in light of government restrictions and concerns from local leaders in northern Saskatchewan.

"We are in unprecedented and challenging times," said Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel. "In the face of great uncertainty, our first priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees, their families and their communities."

Cameco says it will be in full consultation with public health authorities to help develop the logistical plan to safely move

workers at Cigar Lake off site and back to their home communities.

The McClean Lake Orano mill — which processes uranium from Cigar Lake — is also suspending its production.