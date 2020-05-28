Wily coyote fostered back to health after run-in with grille

A coyote needed help from some dedicated volunteers after a run-in with a vehicle on a Saskatchewan highway.

In April, wildlife rehabilitation centre Salthaven West received a call late at night that a coyote had been struck on the highway.

"The woman who hit it called police. She didn't know who to call. They in turn got in touch with us," said Megan Lawrence, director of rehabilitation with Salthaven West.

"They thought that perhaps she was deceased and they thought maybe she was a fox."

After a coyote was hit on a Saskatchewan highway, a wildlife rescue volunteer had to cut it out of the vehicle's grille. (Megan Lawrence/submitted)

The organization dispatched a volunteer from the Wildlife Rehab Society of Saskatchewan. When she arrived, she realized it was a female adult coyote and it was very much alive.

The volunteer had to cut part of the vehicle's grille to free the coyote before taking the animal back to Salthaven West.

"[The coyote] was in shock so we just put a muzzle on her and we could stabilize her wounds and give her some pain medicine and some fluids for the night before we could get to our vets," said Lawrence.

This coyote was cared for by Salthaven West for eight weeks while it healed from its injuries. (Megan Lawrence/submitted)

The next day, the veterinarians at the Animal Clinic of Regina spent three hours taking x-rays, performing surgery on a front fractured leg and stitching up multiple cuts the coyote had sustained.

The coyote spent eight weeks in the care of volunteers at Salthaven West as they waited for her leg to heal.

"We limited the volunteers that had any interaction with her, but she was very tolerant of us," said Lawrence.

Salthaven West's director of rehabilitation Megan Lawrence says the coyote was very tolerant of its rescuers. (Megan Lawrence/submitted)

Volunteers created a makeshift den in the coyote's enclosure so they clean her and protect themselves.

"Toward the end, she kind of let us know she wanted to go," said Lawrence.

Lawrence said the coyote was feeling better and no longer limping, so they were able to let her go.

"It was a pretty special moment. This is kind of what we work toward as wildlife rehabilitation. It's always the outcome we want to see," she said.

Regina residents who find a sick, injured or orphaned animal can call Salthaven West for advice or help.