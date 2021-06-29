Hundreds of backpacks to be laid at Sask. Legislature to mark discovery of unmarked graves

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Organizer Prairie Crowe hopes that a display of 751 backpacks at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Canada Day will provide the province with a stark illustration of the unmarked graves recently found at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

"I think that number, 751, just sticks with a lot of people," she told CBC News on Monday.

"[It's] just to symbolize them and show the number … just to have a visual impact."

Crowe is a community advocate and activist who grew up on the Piapot First Nation. She's soliciting donations of used or new backpacks and other school supplies for the memorial.

Crowe's efforts were sparked by the recent findings at or near the sites of former residential schools.

WATCH | Shows of solidarity with Cowessess First Nation:

Shows of solidarity with Cowessess First Nation after unmarked graves discovery The National 2:06

In May the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia announced the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked burial sites of children's remains near the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Last week, the Cowessess First Nation announced preliminary results of ground-penetrating radar searches at the site of the former Marieval school, which operated from 1899 to 1997, approximately 140 kilometres east of Regina.

It said 751 unmarked graves had been discovered.

Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, part of a structured plan that the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission described as "a far-reaching system by which the federal government sought to regulate Aboriginal life."

WATCH | Chief says school survivors are standing together:

'Everyday is about healing for the survivors,' says Cowessess chief after vigil Rosemary Barton Live 9:22

The backpacks are not Crowe's first attempt to highlight the recent discoveries. She previously laid hundreds of shoes on the legislature's steps in the wake of the discovery in Kamloops.

After the Marieval discovery, people asked if she was planning another action.

Through donations, Crowe had been able to collect approximately 150 backpacks as of Monday morning.

With messages still coming in asking how they can help, she's expecting to receive many more.

"I don't know if we'll reach our goal, but we're definitely working on it," Crowe said.

After being placed at the legislature, the goal is to donate the backpacks and supplies to community organizations which will distribute them to families and children who need them on reserves or in the inner city of Regina for the upcoming school year.

Crowe says donations can be left in the containers at the front door of 229 College Ave., and the front door of 1501 Uhrich Ave.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by these reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.