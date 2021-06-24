Sask. First Nation teams with renewables company on wind project to power 100,000 homes

A new wind project in Saskatchewan aims to provide electricity to around 100,000 homes in the province.

Forty new wind turbines will be built in southeastern Saskatchewan as part of the Bekevar Wind Energy project.

The project is a partnership between U.K.-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES) and Awasis Nehiyawewini Energy Development, a renewable energy company owned by Cowessess First Nation.

The project aims to provide-zero carbon electricity to Saskatchewan for 25 years. It's also meant to help the province reach its federal goal of phasing out coal generation by 2030.

According to a news release last week, benefits of the project include Indigenous ownership and a commitment to Indigenous employment and subcontracting.

Cowessess First Nation has been pursuing large scale wind energy development since 2010. This is the third proposal in nine years it made to SaskPower.

"To be awarded with the Bekevar project in collaboration with RES is a milestone for our First Nation, which helps continue to lead Indigenous renewable energy development in Saskatchewan," said Chief Cadmus Delorme in a news release.

"We look forward to utilizing what Mother Earth has granted us with, while working with RES to help Saskatchewan achieve the desired carbon reduction targets."

SaskPower will also build a 10 km transmission line to connect the project to the provincial grid. The project will also help SaskPower reach its goal of reducing emissions by 50 per cent from 2005 by 2030.

"Saskatchewan is an ideal place to build some of the most cost-effective wind power in the world," said said Peter Clibbon, RES senior VP of development in the news release.

"We are committed to delivering a quality project on schedule and delivering significant economic benefits to the host communities."

The construction for the project will begin in the summer of 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.