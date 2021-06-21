COVID-19 in Sask: 2nd dose eligibility opens up Thursday to all who had 1st dose at least 28 days ago

Starting Thursday all Saskatchewan residents who got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days ago will be eligible for their second shot.

Second dose availability will open up to everybody in the province who received their first dose on or before May 27, 2021, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, on Thursday at 8 a.m. CST.

People who received their first COVID-19 vaccination on May 28 can get their second immunization as early as Friday, and so on.

More than 45,000 vaccination appointments are available to eligible people 12 and older in Saskatchewan, said the agency. This includes possibilities for first and second dose immunizations.

Once a person is eligible for COVID-19 immunization they remain eligible and can be vaccinated at any time, according to the province. (Government of Saskatchewan)

People who don't remember the date of their first COVID-19 shot can check the card they received after their first vaccination, check their MySaskHealthRecord accounts, or call 1-833-727-5829.

Everybody who becomes eligible will not lose their eligibility, said the SHA in a news release. Currently all residents 12 and older are eligible for their first dose in Saskatchewan.

Vaccination rates

Saskatchewan administered an additional 18,423 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, according to the province, bringing the total number to 1,023,698.

A breakdown of people who had received their first dose by age bracket. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Seventy per cent of adults have received their first dose, compared to 69 per cent of all residents 12 and older got.

The Saskatchewan government announced Sunday it will lift all public health measures by July 11 — including the mandatory masking and gathering size limits.

Initially the full relaxation of rules wasn't supposed to be triggered until three weeks after 70 per cent of residents 12 and older got their first shot of vaccine.

In a video message on social media, Premier Scott Moe said the province will "hit that target in the next couple of days."

Vaccination clinics

People can get their first or second doses at locations across the province.

Saskatoon's Prairieland Park drive-thru clinic will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. CST.

Regina​ 's drive-thru site at Evraz Place is currently closed, according to SHA's website.

People can also book their appointments online or visit a local pharmacy.

Only the Pfizer brand has been approved for the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children aged of 12 to 17.

Saskatchewan received a Moderna shipment of 86,660 doses for the week of June 21, according to the province.

125 Delta variant cases in the province

On Wednesday the province reported 32 new cases, bringing the total so far to 48,537, and one new death related to COVID-19.

The person who died was was aged 70 to 79 and from northwestern Saskatchewan, said the province.

.The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 61, the lowest since October 2020.

The new cases were in the following regions:

Far northwest: two.

Northwest: two.

North central: one.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: ten.

Central east: three.

Regina: eight.

Southeast: four.

One case is pending residence information, according to the province.

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan counts 47,365 recoveries and 607 known active cases. There were 75 infected Saskatchewan residents in hospital, including 12 under intensive care.

The province processed 1,807 COVID-19 tests yesterday.

As of Tuesday 12,020 variants of concern have been identified in Saskatchewan. Wednesday's update reported 125 Delta variant cases in the province, the same as the day before.

Due to the risk of the circulation Delta variant, the province recommended that all residents receive their second shot as soon as eligibility opens up.

"Remember that while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection," said the news release.