COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop, 22 more deaths reported in Sask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan continue to decline, with 270 patients in hospital with the disease as of Wednesday, according to the province's latest weekly update.

That's a drop of 51 patients since the last weekly report, which had 321 people in hospitals across the province.

The province also reported 22 new COVID deaths. Fourteen people died between May 8 and May 14, while the rest of the deaths occurred earlier but were reported this week.

One person under the age of 20 is among the newly reported deaths, according to the province.

About 81 per cent of the deaths were among those 70 and older.

The province is performing fewer laboratory tests. For the week of May 8 to 14, 6,908 tests were performed, compared to 7,099 tests the previous week and 7,337 the week before that.

Fewer than one in fifteen laboratory tests were positive, according to the latest weekly report.

The tests confirmed 465 new cases, about 0.4 laboratory-confirmed cases per 1,000 people.

At long-term care homes and other care home settings, 11 COVID outbreaks were reported this week.

Vaccinations

As of May 14, 81 per cent of people over the age of four had received two doses of COVID vaccine.

Among adults, 52.3 per cent have had at least one booster vaccination.

The province said the number of pediatric doses and the total number of booster doses have dropped compared to the last two weeks.