Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Wastewater study shows drop in COVID-19 levels in Saskatoon and North Battleford

Prince Albert COVID-19 wastewater levels remain unchanged from previous week.

Prince Albert COVID-19 levels remain unchanged from previous week

CBC News ·
Omicron and its variants were the only strains detected in the latest wastewater studies for Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

COVID-19 levels are down in both Saskatoon and North Battleford, according to the latest data from the University of Saskatchewan's wastewater study.

Researchers with the university's Global Water Futures program have been analyzing wastewater samples from Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert for COVID-19 since summer 2020. The study's results can help predict a rise or fall of COVID-19 diagnoses about a week in advance.

In the latest report, which covers the week ending in Nov. 2, Saskatoon saw its biggest weekly drop so far, with SARS-CoV-2 levels down 80 per cent.

"This week is the 22nd lowest value observed during the pandemic and the lowest viral load driven by Omicron in Saskatoon," the weekly report stated.

The drop means Saskatoon's viral load is now considered "low" and is below the 10-week average.

COVID levels in Saskatoon's wastewater were down 80 per cent. (Global Water Futures )

North Battleford's viral load also dropped — down 28 per cent for the week ending Oct. 30.

"This week's viral RNA load is consistent with the downward trend observed for five weeks before last week's increase," the report stated.

"Which indicates that SARS-CoV-2 infection in North Battleford is low but not over and should be watched."

North Battleford also saw a drop in SARS-CoV-2 levels in wastewater. (Global Water Futures)

Prince Albert's wastewater did not show the same decline. That city remained relatively stable with a 2.5 per cent increase of SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater for the week ending Oct. 31. 

While Saskatoon and North Battleford are both considered to have low viral load, Prince Albert's viral load is still classified as medium.

In all three cities, Omicron and Omicron-lineages are the only circulating strains of COVID detected.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now