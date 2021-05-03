Sask. sending 100 ventilators to India to help with surge in COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan is sending 100 ventilators to India to help that country as they deal with a catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, the province said it has a supply of more than 700 critical care, subacute and non-invasive ventilators.

It is sending 30 critical care and 70 subacute ventilators to India, and it says the province will still have an excess supply of more than 600 ventilators.

India has the highest active COVID-19 case count in the world.

India reported 368,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths on Monday — numbers that experts believe are vast undercounts because of a widespread lack of testing and incomplete reporting.

The Indian health ministry says it has confirmed 19.9 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and it says more than 218,000 people have died.

"Our thoughts go out to India," said Premier Scott Moe on Monday. "We have a very strong relationship with India. We have many people from India who have chosen to make Saskatchewan their home."

Moe said Saskatchewan is well positioned to provide humanitarian support to India.

Saskatchewan's trade officials and the Indian High Commission in Canada are working on shipping the ventilators to India.