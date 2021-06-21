Province changes eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccinations

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has changed the criteria for getting a second COVID-19 vaccination and is now basing people's eligibility solely on the date of their first shot.

Starting today, June 21, anyone who received their first COVID-19 vaccination on or before May 15 is eligible for their second shot.

That includes children 12 years old and older if they meet that date-based criteria.

Saskatchewan residents can find the date of their first immunization on the card handed out during vaccinations. Anyone who has misplaced that card can phone 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) or check their vaccination history online at MySaskHealthRecord.

The SHA has more than 30,000 appointments available across the province for both first and second shots.

It is providing vaccinations at drive-thru and walk-in clinics and pharmacy appointments.