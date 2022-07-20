Sask. to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 6 months to 5 years old this week
Appointments open for immunocompromised children Thursday, other children Friday
Saskatchewan parents will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their children six months to five years old beginning this Thursday and Friday, while supplies last.
The province will start booking appointments for immunocompromised children in that age range Thursday at 8:45 a.m. CST, the government announced Wednesday morning.
All bookings Thursday must be made by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829). The province says you can also book appointments for other children six months to five years old in the same household at that time.
Bookings for all other children in that age range will open Friday morning, and can be done online starting at 8:00 a.m. CST or by phone at 8:45 a.m. CST.
The province says it only has 13,000 vaccine doses for this first round of bookings.
"It is likely that the SHA will fully administer these 13,000 doses before the next vaccine delivery arrives in August," the province said in a news release.
Children who have had COVID-19 should wait eight weeks before receiving a vaccine, the province says.
Immunocompromised children should receive three doses, with four to eight weeks between each dose, while other children should wait eight weeks between doses, the province says.
