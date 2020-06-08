COVID-19 in Sask: 2 more deaths, 4 more cases reported Monday

Two more people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, both residents of the far north region, the government announced Monday.

One was in their 60s while the other was in their 70s, according to the province. There have been 13 deaths since the virus was first detected in Saskatchewan in March.

There were four new cases announced as well. Three of them are in the Saskatoon area and one is in the far north.

One more recovery was announced, meaning there have been 624 recoveries since March. There have been 654 cases recorded overall.

The province processed an additional 536 tests on Sunday. There have been 52,229 tests in total.

There are 17 known active cases in the province, with six of them in the far north region, one in the north region, five in the Saskatoon area, four in the Regina area and one in the southern region.

There have been 260 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 173 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 17 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 144 cases to travel and 393 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 38 cases still are being investigated. There are 77 cases with no known exposure.

One person is in hospital.