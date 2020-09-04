COVID-19 in Sask: 4 new cases, 4 recoveries reported Friday

Saskatchewan has provided details on new drive-thru COVID-19 testing services in Regina and Saskatoon that are set to open next week.

Drive-thru testing sites will be open Sept. 8 in Regina and Sept. 10 in Saskatoon, in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

The process will be different from other testing, in that people just need to show up with their health card and will not need a referral from a medical professional.

The announcement came Friday as the province reported four new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries.

The new cases are located in the north central, central west, southwest and south central zones.

The total number of cases reported by the province is now 1,638, with 1,578 of them having recovered. There are 36 cases still considered active.

Three people are in hospital, with one in intensive care.

The province said 1,221 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Here are the schedules for the drive-thru testing services:

Regina

Open as of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Location: International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST

Saturdays — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST

Saskatoon

Open as of Thursday, Sept. 10.

Location: 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Times: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. CST

Saturdays and Sundays — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST