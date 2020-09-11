COVID-19 in Sask: 13 new cases, five recoveries reported Friday

The province announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Friday. It was the largest single-day increase since Aug. 16.

Seven new cases are in the central east region, four are in the Saskatoon region, one is in the far northeast region and one is in the Regina region.

The provincial has now had 1,688 known cases, with 1,598 people having recovered. Sixty-six cases are still considered active by the province.

Two people are in hospital in Saskatoon.

The province said 19 of the 66 active cases are in "communal living settings." Of the known cases, 841 are from community contacts, 507 have no known exposures, 257 are travellers and 83 are under investigation by public health.

On Thursday, 1,683 tests were performed in the province. Sept. 10 also marked the opening of a drive-in testing site in Saskatoon.

