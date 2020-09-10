COVID-19 in Sask: 6 new cases, 6 recoveries reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported six more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Five different zones each reported one new case, including the far northeast, Saskatoon, central west, central east and Regina zones. The location of the sixth case is pending.

The total number of reported cases in the province now stands at 1,676, with 59 considered active. A total of 1,593 people have recovered.

One person is in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

The province said 1,120 COVID-19 tests were performed Wednesday.

It also announced that, beginning Sept. 17, the province will be providing a weekly report about trends of COVID-19 in school.

The report will give testing numbers and cases for children aged 0 to 19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates posted weekly.

The report will be posted at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19/Safe Schools Plan.