COVID-19 in Sask: 33 new cases, 16 recoveries reported Thursday

There are 33 new known cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan Thursday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

SHA said 25 of those cases are linked to gatherings or as a result of "contact to known cases."

Eight new cases are located in the Saskatoon area and seven are in the Regina area. There are also eight new cases in the east-central region, three in the far north west, and two each in the far north east, north central and north east zones. The south-central region has one new case as well.

Thursday's new cases, along with 16 new recoveries, bring the total known active cases in Saskatchewan up to 271.

SHA said eight people are in hospital with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan has had 2,232 known cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Just less than half (1,081) of those are due to community contacts, including mass gatherings.

Private gathering sizes reduced starting Friday

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise in Saskatchewan — and many cases linked to public and private social gatherings — the province is reducing in-home private get-togethers to 15 people. This comes into effect on Friday.

Any event inside someone's home — including weddings, religious gatherings and funerals — must abide by that 15-person limit, SHA said Thursday.

"This will not impact restaurants, licensed establishments, banquet halls as well as weddings, funerals and religious gatherings which are all required to follow seating and physical distancing guidelines as described in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan," SHA said.