COVID-19 in Sask.: Record-setting 80 ICU patients, kids account for almost a quarter of all new cases

Saskatchewan health officials reported a total of 80 COVID-19 patients under intensive care Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record of 79 set just days before.

The province also listed 268 people with the virus under inpatient care, with 75 per cent of all those hospitalized not fully vaccinated.

Another two people — one in their 40s or 50s and another in their 60s or 70s — died of COVID-19 as well, the province said.

The province also reported 271 new cases Tuesday. Kids 11 and under, and young adults in their 20s and 30s, each made up nearly a quarter of the latest positive tests, provincial data showed.

The Saskatoon region continued to be the hotspot across the province with 81 new cases, while the Regina and northwest zones each saw 35.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region include:

North central: 30.

East central: 25.

Far northeast: 19.

Far northwest: nine.

Northeast: nine.

South central: four.

Southwest: three.

Southeast: three.

West central: two.

As of Tuesday, 4,450 cases were considered active across Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases sat at 487, which works out to 40.4 new cases per 100,000 people.