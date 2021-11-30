COVID-19 in Sask.: No new deaths, 42 new cases

Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Saskatchewan. There were no new deaths.

The known active case count is the lowest it has been since Aug. 12, sitting at 715.

Around 1,322 tests were conducted which means a test positivity of three per cent.

Hospitalizations were up by three to 133, with 37 of them in ICU. Of the COVID-19 patients in hospital, around 69 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Here's a snapshot of where the province is sitting right now:

A snapshot of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Nov. 30, 2021. (CBC)

The province has also broken down COVID cases for children four and under as well as five to 11. Previously, those categories were all together in a children 11 and under category.

To date, there have been 4,864 cases in children four and under and 8,832 in children five to 11.

Vaccine progress

On Nov. 26, the province moved any 11 year olds who turned 12 in 2021 who had already received their first dose to the 5-11 age range. Taking that into consideration, 19,061 children in this age group have received their first dose.

New reported doses took a hit from the previous day. There were around 2,000 fewer doses reported Tuesday (2,620) than Monday (4,665).