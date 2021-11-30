COVID-19 in Sask.: No new deaths, 42 new cases
Known active case count the lowest it has been since Aug. 12, sitting at 715
Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Saskatchewan. There were no new deaths.
The known active case count is the lowest it has been since Aug. 12, sitting at 715.
Around 1,322 tests were conducted which means a test positivity of three per cent.
Hospitalizations were up by three to 133, with 37 of them in ICU. Of the COVID-19 patients in hospital, around 69 per cent were not fully vaccinated.
Here's a snapshot of where the province is sitting right now:
The province has also broken down COVID cases for children four and under as well as five to 11. Previously, those categories were all together in a children 11 and under category.
To date, there have been 4,864 cases in children four and under and 8,832 in children five to 11.
Vaccine progress
On Nov. 26, the province moved any 11 year olds who turned 12 in 2021 who had already received their first dose to the 5-11 age range. Taking that into consideration, 19,061 children in this age group have received their first dose.
New reported doses took a hit from the previous day. There were around 2,000 fewer doses reported Tuesday (2,620) than Monday (4,665).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?