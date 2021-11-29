COVID-19 in Sask.: 49 new cases, 1 death

Saskatchewan is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Monday. Forty-five of the new cases are in unvaccinated people.

Active cases in the province dropped by 40, for a total of 858. Eighty-eight people were declared recovered in the last day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province are at 130, with 39 of them in ICU. Of those 130 patients, around 69 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

There are five Saskatchewan residents receiving out of province hospital care who are not included in the province's count.

Around 4,665 doses of vaccine have been given in the last day, 4,169 of which are first doses.

On Nov. 26, the province moved any 11 year olds who turned 12 in 2021 who had already received their first dose to the 5-11 age range. Taking that into consideration, 16,696 first doses have been administered in the 5-11 age range.

The south east zone currently has most known active cases with 149.