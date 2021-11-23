COVID-19 in Sask.: 69 new cases, 2 new deaths

Saskatchewan is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case number back above 1,000 to 1,014. Around 1,435 tests were conducted in the last day.

Two new deaths bring Saskatchewan's COVID-19 death total to 914 since the pandemic began.

There are 149 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 34 of which are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan reported administering only 479 new COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, with 103 first doses and 376 second doses. That's the fourth-lowest total since the province began reporting daily vaccination amounts.

Right now, Saskatoon has the most active cases with 221.

As of Tuesday at 8 a.m. CST, Saskatchewan parents can book an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children aged five to 11. More than 12,000 pediatric vaccine appointments were booked as of 1:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The province's first shipment of pediatric vaccines is arriving Tuesday and Wednesday. The province said it expects vaccinations to begin Wednesday.

By the end of the week, the province should have more than 112,000 doses.

The SHA said COVID-19 vaccines for children will be available in 221 clinics in 141 communities and more than 100 schools.

Parents and students will receive information on in-school clinics directly.