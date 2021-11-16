COVID-19 in Sask.: 85 new cases, 1 new death

Saskatchewan reported 85 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with one new death.

Meanwhile, 69 previously reported cases have been removed, as the province says they were reported in error.

Dozens of antigen tests downloaded into the provincial database were confirmed positive in error. Most of the antigen tests were confirmed negative with a PCR test. The date of collection for these ranges from June 27 to Oct. 12, 2021.

There are now 1,112 known active cases in the province, with Saskatoon and Regina tied for most per region at 203.

There are 171 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 42 of which are in intensive care.

Additionally, 64.9 per cent of people in hospital are not fully vaccinated. Eleven Saskatchewan residents are in out-of-province ICUs.

Vaccine-wise, 589 new doses were reported Tuesday. Eighty-seven per cent of those 12 and up have received their first dose and 81 per cent of eligible people are fully vaccinated.

SHA redeployments

The province is still trying to return redeployed health-care workers to their regular positions.

"As of Nov. 12, 50 per cent of eligible Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) staff who were redeployed to address the COVID-19 case surge have returned to their home positions," a news release from the province read.

"One hundred and twenty-nine of the 374 services slowed since Sept. 1, 2021, have been fully resumed and 51 services have been partially resumed."

The SHA's target remains having 75 per cent of eligible redeployed staff returned to their home positions by Nov. 19.