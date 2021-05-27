COVID-19 in Sask: 6 new deaths, 118 new cases Thursday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Thursday.

One person who died was in their 60s, two were in their 70s and two were in their 80s, all in Saskatoon. One person in their 70s from the northwest zone also died.

The new cases are reported in the following areas:

Far northwest, two.

Far north central, three.

Northwest, eight.

North central, 19.

Northeast, two.

Saskatoon, 33.

Central east, six.

Regina, 23.

South central, two.

Southeast, 14.

Six new cases are pending residence information. Three previously reported cases with pending residence information were added to the northwest, Saskatoon and southeast zones.

The seven day average is now 137, or 11.2 new cases per 100,000. The province has 1,382 known active cases.

There are 127 infected Saskatchewan residents in hospital, including 27 under intensive care.

The province also reported 216 new recoveries.

An additional 9,427 doses of the vaccines were administered on Wednesday. The province has now delivered a total of 679,274 vaccine doses. People 12 and older are now eligible for their first shot.

Only residents aged 80 and over, or people who got their first shot on or before March 1, are currently eligible to book appointments for their second shot. More people will become eligible as time goes on.