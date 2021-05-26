COVID-19 in Sask: 151 new cases, 1 death Wednesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death.

The person who died was in their 40s from the Saskatoon zone. It was the 528th COVID-related death so far in Saskatchewan during the pandemic.

The new cases are reported in the following areas:

Far northwest, one.

Far north central, two.

Far northeast, 10.

Northwest, 16.

North central, eight.

Northeast, two.

Saskatoon, 51.

Central west, two.

Central east, one.

Regina, 32.

Southwest, five.

South central, 11.

Southeast, six.

Four new cases are pending residence information. Two previously reported cases with pending residence information were added to the far northwest zone.

The seven day average is now 141 or 11.5 new cases per 100,000. The province has 1,442 known active cases.

There are 133 infected Saskatchewan residents in hospital, including 27 people under intensive care.

An additional 4,653 doses of the vaccines were administered on Monday. The province has now delivered a total of 669,847 vaccine doses. People 12 and older are now eligible for their first shot.

Only residents aged 80 and over, or people who got their first shot on or before March 1, are currently eligible to book appointments for their second shot. More people will become eligible as time goes on.