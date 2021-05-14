COVID-19 in Sask: 2nd dose booking opens Monday for 'priority populations'

Saskatchewan reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, slightly fewer than the current seven-day average of 203.

Of the new cases, the Saskatoon region saw the most with 50, followed by the Regina zone with 41.

As of Friday, 2,075 cases are considered active across Saskatchewan.

Two more people have died in the province after contracting the virus. One was in their 40s and from the Saskatoon region, while the other was in their 70s and from the south central zone.

There are 149 people in hospital with the virus in Saskatchewan, with 115 of them are receiving inpatient care and 34 under intensive care. Saskatoon has the most COVID-19 patients at 65 (52 people are receiving inpatient care and another 13 are in intensive care).

Sask. confirms 1st vaccine-related blood clot

Saskatchewan health officials have also confirmed the province's first vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia — otherwise known as a blood clot — in a woman in her 60s. Health officials said she had received her AstraZeneca-Oxford shot on April 11, and is now recovering after treatment.

As of Wednesday, there have been 18 similar reports confirmed across the country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). The province said it has reported Saskatchewan's case to the PHAC as well.

The province said roughly 72,000 AstraZeneca first doses have been administered in Saskatchewan, as of Friday.

Regardless of which vaccine a person receives, public health officials remind people "adverse events to any immunization can range from minor side effects (i.e. local pain, swelling at injection site) to more severe reactions."

Anyone who experiences any side effects to a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to report it to 811 HealthLine.

Second dose booking starts Monday for 'priority populations'

Starting May 17, anyone 85 and older — or who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before Feb. 15 — will be eligible to book their second shot.

People with cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants are expected to receive a letter of eligibility in the mail allowing them to access a second dose as well.

Remaining residents will be able to book their second jabs by age group or priority, with dates to be announced later.

At second dose appointments, the province said the clinic or pharmacy is expected to validate the timing and brand of a person's first dose to make sure the second is being administered in the recommended time frame.

If someone has misplaced the wallet card provided at their first immunization, they can go online to their MySaskHealthRecord account or call 1-833-727-5829.

At this point, Saskatchewan public health still plans for second doses to match the brand of first doses. However, the province noted that could change depending on the ongoing research across Canada regarding the mixing of vaccine brands.

Negative COVID-19 test results to be delivered via text

Starting Friday, people who are tested for COVID-19 have the option to receive negative test results via an automated text message, the province said.

People can sign up for those updates through an online requisition form at the testing sites.

All patients who have received a positive COVID-19 test are still expected to also receive a call from public health officials.