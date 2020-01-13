Nurses' union calls on province to declare outbreak at Regina hospital, says patient wandered freely

The Saskatchewan government announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including a patient at Regina's Pasqua Hospital — and the nurses' union wants an outbreak declared.

The province said the case is under investigation, including contact tracing. Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, said there is no evidence of transmission so far.

"A single case results in an investigation starting, but an outbreak would only be considered if there was evidence of further transmission starting in the hospital," said Shahab.

He said about 20 close contacts of the patient are being assessed further and will receive testing. The patient had been admitted to the hospital from an assisted-living facility in the city.

Shahab said he believes the patient was infected before coming to hospital so there will be an investigation in the community setting as well.

An official outbreak has not been declared, despite the situation's comparison to the recent outbreak in Prince Albert. An outbreak was declared after confirmation of one positive case at the Victoria Hospital, but it led to no further infection.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says it has been told by nurses at the hospital that the patient interacted with significantly more people than the province has announced.

Nurses estimate 100 close contacts

Tracy Zambory, a registered nurse (RN) and president of SUN, said she has received numerous reports from nurses who worked in the patient's unit. They estimate the person came into contact with at least 100 healthcare workers after being admitted five days ago, according to Zambory.

The patient was first admitted into the emergency room and was free to move around the ward. They were also in a shared room with three other patients.

Zambory said the situation is practically a "mirror image" of the case in Prince Albert, but she said the way it's being handled by the province is "fundamentally wrong."

When an outbreak was called at the Victoria Hospital, multiple wards were closed, including the intensive care unit. None of that has been done in Regina.

Zambory said an outbreak needs to be declared to protect staff and patients at the Pasqua Hospital.

"It's going to be pretty hard for us to keep the people of Saskatchewan healthy and safe if we're not healthy and safe," she said. "It really is troubling and very upsetting."

'COVID doesn't go away,' says chief medical health officer

Regina had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, Shahab said the new case is a reminder to continue physical distancing and other safety measures.

"COVID doesn't go away," he said. "It may hide for a bit and come back at any time."

Saskatchewan enters phase two of the government's reopening plan on May 19, which includes opening of retail businesses and personal services not initially allowed under Saskatchewan's state of emergency.

The patient in Regina is one of 10 with COVID-19 in hospitals in the province. There are three people in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

There were five cases announced on Thursday, including one in the Regina area. (CBC)

The four other cases announced Thursday are in the La Loche area. The overall number of cases reported in the province has risen to 582, with 178 of them considered active.

There have been 398 recoveries after 13 more were announced Thursday. Six people have died.

There are 146 active cases in the far north region, 21 in the north region, nine in the Saskatoon area, one in the central region and one in Regina.

The province has traced 139 cases to travel, linked another 302 to community contacts or mass gatherings and is investigating 74 others. There are 67 cases with no known exposure.

The province has conducted 38,728 tests after 571 more tests were processed, as of May 14.